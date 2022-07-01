NHC Monitors Tropical Wave Expected To Reach Windward Islands Today

BRIDGETOWN — The National Hurricane Center continues to track a tropical wave that is expected to move through the Windward Islands later today.

In the western tropical Atlantic, a wave located about 100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC.

The associated shower activity and gusty winds are expected to spread across the Windward Islands later today.

Any development of this system should be slow to occur over the next day or so before the wave moves into unfavorable conditions over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC says that the tropical wave only has a 10 percent chance to form into a storm within the next 48 hours.