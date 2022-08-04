VIDOH Recognizes National Immunization Awareness Month

CHRISTIANSTED — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health (VIDOH) recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month.

National Immunization Awareness Month raises awareness and encourages everyone to make sure they are current on the necessary vaccinations for potentially harmful diseases.

Many diseases can be easily prevented by administering vaccines, thus, protecting you from unseen viruses.

Take the necessary precautions with a simple call to your healthcare provider, and avoid potential harm while leading a healthy, happy life.