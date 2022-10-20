72-Year-Old Cruise Ship Passenger Dies During Water Excursion At Trunk Bay

CRUZ BAY — The St. Thomas Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy as part of their investigation into the death of a cruise ship passenger who died during a water excursion in St. John on Wednesday.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported a male being pulled from the water at Trunk Bay by members/Passengers from Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Ship (Symphony of the Sea); and started to administer CPR, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

An EMS team from the Myrah Keating Smith Health Center responded and were unable to find a

pulse on the victim. 72- year-old Alfred Fahlstedt, who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the VIPD.

“The cause of death is unknown, pending the medical examiners findings however, the victim’s family indicated that he had an ongoing medical condition,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.