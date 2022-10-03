Tropical Wave With Small Chance To Grow Enters Eastern Caribbean: NHC

SAN JUAN — The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a tropical wave for potential development, located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

So far, this system has a low formation chance of 10 to 20 percent in 48 hours and five days, respectively, with the area of possible development extending well into the eastern Caribbean Sea and south of our area.

Based on the latest model guidance, and regardless of development, an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity is possible as early as Friday night. Currently, the timing of a closest approach for this system is likely between Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service in San Juan will continue to closely monitor the evolution of this system.

If this system presents any tropical threats to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, we will begin issuing daily briefings regarding anticipated hazards; at this time, though, we are not anticipating tropical threats from this system.

