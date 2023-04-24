Channel Islands Reinsurer To Manage Risk On Auto Insurance For 2 USVI Companies

SAINT HELIER — Canopius Group, a global specialty reinsurer, and Theodore Tunick and Marshall & Sterling, a broker for all lines of business and personal insurance, will offer admitted auto coverage to personal and commercial insureds in the territory in agreement with Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance (SFMI).

This agreement marks an important step in its ongoing partnership with its minority shareholder SFMI and its implementation in the USVI, according to Canopius.

Under this agreement, Canopius will be underwriting risks for both commercial and private auto clients in the U.S. Virgin Islands using SFMI admitted paper. Canopius used Lloyd’s of London admitted paper to write its USVI auto coverage until Lloyd’s announced that it was to relinquish its admitted licenses in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as Illinois and Kentucky, in January 2021.

Canopius has a substantial history with the leading retailer in the USVI, Theodore Tunick and Marshall & Sterling, writing auto physical damage and liability for commercial and private passengers since 2007. “

Lisa Davis, Chief Executive U.S. and Bermuda at Canopius, said, “Our new agreement with SFMI comes at the right time and will considerably drive Canopius’s expansion in the U.S. Virgin Islands. We were able to maintain and reinforce our auto coverage lines in the region by partnering with SFMI, a reliable name in the insurance industry and a strong successor to Lloyd’s previous role on the islands.”

Mark Robertson, president at Theodore Tunick, added, “Canopius and Theodore Tunick and Marshall & Sterling are now positioned to play a vital role in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This agreement with SFMI will further deepen our partnership with Canopius and we are confident this will drive strong growth to our business.”

Earlier this year, Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer, partnered with managing general agent Falvey Insurance Group (FIG) to offer inland marine coverage in the US.

