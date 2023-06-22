Tropical Depression Four Forms On The Heels of Tropical Storm Bret In The Atlantic

SAN JUAN —What was named Invest 93L has strengthened into Tropical Depression Four over the central tropical Atlantic, following on the heels of Tropical Storm Bret, which developed earlier this week and is now closing in on the Caribbean islands.

This marks the first time in recorded history that two tropical cyclones have formed east of the Lesser Antilles during the month of June.

Where is Tropical Depression 4?

Tropical Depression Four is centered nearly 1,400 miles east of the Caribbean islands.

As of this morning, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

What is the forecast for Tropical Depression 4?

Tropical Depression Four is moving westward at 12 mph. It is expected to gradually turn toward the northwest during the next few days.

On this forecast track, Tropical Depression Four will remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend before passing north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico early next week.

Some strengthening is predicted over the next few days, and the depression will likely become a tropical storm within a day or so, earning the name Cindy.