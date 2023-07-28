Texas Fugitive Wanted For Strangling Man To Death At Resort Spa Arrested In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A wanted fugitive who allegedly strangled a man to death at a resort spa in Texas has been arrested on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Henry Thomas Houston, 57, of Lakeway, Texas, was arrested at 1:00 p.m. Thursday and charged with bail jumping and failure to appear in court, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Houston was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Cyril E. King Airport in June when they noticed he had an open arrest warrant in Travis County, Texas.

Mugshot of Henry Thomas Houston issued by the Lakeway Police Department in 2020

Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives took custody of Houston from the Bureau of Corrections so he could be formally charged Thursday on the fugitive from justice charges.

Houston was arrested, booked, and processed at the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Complex. His bail was set at $75,000.00, as per the demanding jurisdiction in Texas.

Unable to post bail, he was returned to the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending extradition.

Houston is accused of strangling 66-year-old Frank Terlip to death in the parking garage of the Lakeway Resort and Spa in January of 2020, according to the Lakeway Police Department.

The suspect, who was homeless, faces a charge of manslaughter in Travis County, Texas.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

