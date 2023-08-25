ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS! Mother-Daughter Duo Partner Up To ‘Tief $2,420.29

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix mother and daughter team are accused of using another person’s debit card to steal at least $2,420.29 from the victim’s account without their permission.

Sylvia Benjamin, 43, and Leah Benjamin, 23, were arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, grand larceny, and access to computers for fraudulent purposes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said. Bail was set at $20,000 each.

VIPD mug shot of Sylvia Benjamin, 43, of St. Croix.

The Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation on April 13 into an obtaining money by false pretense complaint, according to the VIPD.

“Their investigation revealed that Sylvia Benjamin knowingly gained access to the complainant’s Banco Popular Visa debit card information and shared same with her daughter Leah Benjamin, without his knowledge or permission, to defraud him,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The two women conducted several fraudulent and unauthorized online transactions totaling $2,420.29, according to Chichester.

“Leah Benjamin was observed on surveillance retrieving some of the merchandise,” the police spokeswoman said. “Evidence showed that packages were delivered to Leah’s address, utilities bills were also paid on both suspects’ addresses.”

VIPD mug shot of Leah Benjamin, 23, of St. Croix.

After Sylvia Benjamin was notified that an arrest warrant was obtained for her arrest in reference to the incident, she surrendered herself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station yesterday, police said.

Sylvia Benjamin was served the arrest warrant, advised of her Miranda Rights, and placed under arrest without incident. Sylvia Benjamin was transported to the Police Operation Building in Mars Hill, where she was subsequently, booked and processed, according to police.

Unable to post bail, Sylvia Benjamin was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correction Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Police received a tip from a concerned citizen today stating that the wanted person Leah Benjamin was seen at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, according to the VIPD.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit traveled to the St. Croix airport where Leah Benjamin was immediately served with an arrest warrant, the VIPD said.

Leah Benjamin was advised of her Miranda Rights, and placed under arrest at the airport without incident, according to police.

The younger suspect was transported to the Police Operation Building in Mars Hill, where she

was subsequently booked and processed, the VIPD said.

Bail for Leah Benjamin was set at $20,000.00, but it was reduced by strict order of the Superior Court, permitting her to post only $500.00.

Leah Benjamin was ordered released by an honorable judge of the Superior Court under the supervision of a third-party custodian pending an advice-of-rights hearing scheduled for Monday.