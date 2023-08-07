Bryan Taps Nathalie Hodge as DLCA Commissioner; Visits Schools On First Day

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan announced his nomination of Nathalie Hodge as Commissioner of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.

During the weekly briefing at Government House on Monday, Bryan said Hodge has been serving as acting commissioner of DLCA since July 31, when he appointed former DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista, to serve as the administration’s chief legal counsel.

With more than 24 years of experience serving in various capacities within DLCA, ranging from Tobacco Investigations coordinator to administrator of Boards and Commissions to Assistant Commissioner, Hodge is responsible for oversight of the department’s business operations, human resources, and the administration, management, budget, and direction of eight professional boards and commissions.

“Today I am honored and humbled by Governor Bryan’s nomination and his confidence in my ability to lead the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs,” Hodge said.

A graduate of St. Joseph High School, Hodge attained her bachelor’s degree in business management from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, and a master’s degree in both Human Resources and Contract & Acquisitions Management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

The announcement of Hodge’s nomination came after Governor Bryan visited the campuses of the Julius E. Sprauve School on St. John, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas, as well as the Lew Muckle, Ricardo Richards and Pearl B. Larsen Elementary Schools on St. Croix on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

Wishing teachers, administrators, parents and students a rewarding school year, Governor Bryan urged students to reach for the stars. “Embrace this opportunity to learn, grow and discover new horizons,” he said. “Remember, your potential knows no bounds, and you are the architects of tomorrow.”