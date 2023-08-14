Excessive Heat Warning In Effect For Today

SAN JUAN — Today, expect heat indices to reach 112ºF/higher across northern, NW PR, Culebra, Vieques, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While over eastern, eastern interior, southern and SW PR, expect the indices to reach 108ºF/higher. Elsewhere, heat indices will reach about 102F.

.A hazy week ahead, at least through Thursday…

Based on guidance, a severe to extreme dust event is expected with Aerosol Optical Depth values between 0.40 to 0.80. The peak of the event is Tuesday-Wednesday.

• The record for August: optical depth near 0.74 back in 2018.

• The all-time record: optical depth near 1.80 back in June 2020, known as the Godzilla Event.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in a few days over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa.

Some slow development of this system is possible late this week as it moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.



Central Tropical Atlantic:

Another area of low pressure could develop by the middle to latter portion of this week over the east-central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some slow development of this system is also possible as it moves west-northwestward over the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.



