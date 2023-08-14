Texas Fugitive Arrested at Cyril E. King Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Alert customs agents noticed an outstanding warrant on a visitor from Texas on Sunday.

Allen Eugene Hall, 29, was arrested and charged based on a warrant from Texas seeking his arrest on two counts of sexual assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) detained Hall at the Cyril E. King Airport after a National Crime Information Center check revealed the warrant issued by the state of Texas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Allen Eugene Hall, 29, of Texas.

Once he was official custody, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Allen Eugene Hall was transferred to the custody of the VIPD, police said.

After he was taken to the Alexander A. Farrelly Criminal Justice Center, Hall was officially arrested, booked and processed by the CIB, according to police.

No bail was offered to Hall as a fugitive from justice.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal

Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, 911, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.