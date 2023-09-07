Hurricane Lee Becomes Category 4 Storm, But Will Miss USVI and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Hurricane Lee is now located at latitude 16.9 N and longitude 51.3 W, will continue to move west-northwest during the next few days. In the latest update by the National Hurricane Center, Lee already became a Category 4 Major Hurricane with sustained winds up to 130 MPH.

“We have high confidence that Lee will move a couple hundred miles north of the islands between late Sunday and Monday night,” Carlos Anselmi, of the National Weather Service, said.

Potential Threats: The swell generated by Lee is the main threat for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend.

Seas will build between 8 and 12 feet, mainly across the Atlantic and eastern waters of the islands. Higher seas are possible due to the expected intensification of Lee as it moves closer to the northeastern Caribbean.

These swells will also cause large breaking waves along the north and east-facing beaches of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, likely resulting in high surf and life-threatening rip currents. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also possible with these swells, especially after late Sunday afternoon into Monday.

“There is still too much uncertainty regarding rainfall- and possible wind-related impacts,” Anselmi said.. “However, we have a high confidence that Lee’s forecast track will pass well north-northeast of the islands. Please stay tuned for future updates.”

The next tropical update from NWS San Juan is scheduled for tomorrow, at 6:00 p.m. or sooner if conditions warrant.