National Hurricane Center tracking system with high chance of becoming tropical depression

MIAMI — A broad area of low pressure identified as Invest 94L has an increasing chance of becoming a tropical depression soon, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters have advised residents in the Lesser Antilles to closely monitor the system as it moves west to west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea.

There’s a high chance of a tropical system developing before Friday, according to AccuWeather.

Tammy is the next name on the list of 2023 tropical storms.

Where it will go depends on a system of high pressure over the northern Atlantic. Invest 94L could stay south and head toward the Lesser Antilles or turn toward the north and remain over open waters.

The Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) said it is continuing to monitor Invest 94L for potential impacts to the territory.

If Invest 94L does become a named storm, that leaves two names remaining on the 2023 list of storms: Vince and Whitney. Hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30, although storms can and do form any time.