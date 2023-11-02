World’s Top Caribbean Tourism Destinations Are Also Most Dangerous For Homicides

KINGSTON — The Caribbean emerged as the world’s top tourist region in 2023.

Seven of the world’s top ten most visited countries have a Caribbean coastline, continuing the region’s dominance that began during the global pandemic.

But more than seven Caribbean countries emerged on another list in 2023 as well … one ranking the world’s most dangerous places in terms of homicides.

Jamaica is one of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, but where it really succeeds is in murders, where the country known for producing Bob Marley is ranked No. 1 in the world.

Some 52.13 people were killed in Jamaica per 100.000 people according to the most recent statistics, Murder Rate By Country said.

Following closely behind Jamaica is St. Lucia at No. 3, Honduras at No. 4, Belize at No. 5, St. Vincent and the Grenadines at No. 6, St. Kitts and Nevis at No. 7, Trinidad and Tobago at No. 8, and the Bahamas at No. 9.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is visited by more world travelers than Jamaica is, where it pulled down a world tourist ranking of No. 14.

When it comes to homicides, if the USVI were considered a separate country from the United States, its murder rate was 49.63 per 100,000 people in 2012 — which would make it No. 2 in the world — behind only Jamaica.

By the way, the most visited country in the world was France at No. 1, followed closely by Mexico at No. 2 and the United States at No. 3.

