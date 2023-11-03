California Woman Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Marijuana and Magic Mushrooms

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A California woman pleaded guilty to drug possession charges, United States Attorney Delia L. Smith said Thursday.

Joeva Elizabeth Williams, 39, of Sacramento, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and psilocybin (mushrooms), according to U.S. Attorney Smith.

Williams, who made the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000.00 fine.

Psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court documents, on July 22, 2022, Williams arrived at the Cyril E. King Airport on a flight from Houston, Texas.

While conducting an inbound inspection, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in two suitcases that Williams later retrieved from the luggage carousel.

Officers later recovered 37 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana weighing 20 kilograms and 1,900 psilocybin pills.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natasha L. Baker.