Home repair scammer extradited from Texas to face charges in the USVI

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Texas man who took money from a number of St. Thomas victims for hurricane-related home repairs — but never did the work — will face charges.

Jason Jensen, 51, was arrested Thursday and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, two counts of grand larceny and embezzlement by fiduciaries, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on April 29, 2020, when the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into the business practices of Jensen in St. Thomas, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation into the complaint revealed that Jason Jensen, the owner of an unlicensed

construction company, intentionally took over $11,000.00 from victims who entrusted him to renovate their home,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

After a thorough investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained Jensen’s arrest; but by that time police learned that the suspect was no longer living in territory, according to Chichester.

The active arrest warrant was placed in the National Crime Information Systems (NCIC) and on November 1, 2023, he was apprehended in the state of Texas and held in official custody, she said.

Jensen was brought back to the territory through the extradition process and at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, he was turned over to Economic Crimes Unit detectives, police said.

Bail for Jensen was set in the amount of $20,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Jensen is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.