Social Security Talks: Will Social Security Be There When I Retire?

A new podcast examines many of the questions future recipients of Social Security have.

Such as: “Will Social Security be there when I retire?”

That’s the question SSA is answering in the latest episode of their audio series, SSA Talks. Social Security Chief Actuary Steve Goss sheds light on our trust funds and how they relate to your future benefits.

The 12-minute episode includes a fact sheet and transcript. The fact sheet provides more information about the trust funds and how much protection our benefits offer.

