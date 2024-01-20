Virgin Islands Free Press

Today's Virgin Islands news today. 25,692,741 readers and counting.

Business News National News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

How providing race and ethnicity data helps all customers

ByJohn McCarthy

Jan 20, 2024 #Retirement Planning, #Social Security Administration (SSA)
How providing race and ethnicity data helps all customers

We are continuously working to better understand how Social Security’s programs serve the public. Collecting race and ethnicity data for research and statistical purposes is one way for us to determine whether we are equitably serving the public. Applicants and customers may voluntarily provide this information. It does not affect decisions on benefit applications.

Why does it matter if people provide race and ethnicity data?

When customers choose to provide race and ethnicity information, it lets us know:

· Who our benefit payments and programs are helping and who may be left out.

· What unintended barriers may impact benefits and services.

· Where to expand outreach efforts.

· How to increase awareness of eligibility for programs and benefits.

In other words, race and ethnicity data can help expand access to our programs, which is one of the objectives in our Equity Action Plan at blog.ssa.gov/social-securitys-equity-action-plan. Examples of how we use this information can be found on our Racial Equity Resources webpage at www.ssa.gov/policy/about/racial-equity-resources.html.

Currently, we collect race and ethnicity information on applications for new or replacement Social Security number (SSN) cards. These applications can be completed:

· Online at www.ssa.gov/number-card.

· At one of our local offices.

Soon, parents may voluntarily provide this information when requesting their newborn’s SSN at the hospital. The option to provide this data will be available in participating states.

We encourage you to provide your race and ethnicity information on your or your child’s application for a new or replacement SSN card. This information will help us better understand and serve all our current and future customers.

For inquiries on Social Security, please access www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local field office, which address is available at www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Expert Column By Víctor Rodríguez
Public Affairs Specialist
Social Security Administration
For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico
Social Security Cards Are Safer At Home

By John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Post

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Traffic Stop Yields Illegal Gun, Ammunition

Jan 20, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. John News St. Thomas News

Third suspect arrested in theft of two scooters

Jan 20, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Community Affairs Environmental News St. Croix News

St. Croix tap water remains unsafe to drink as USVI offers only short-term solutions

Jan 20, 2024 John McCarthy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Breaking News Crime News Police News St. Croix News

Traffic Stop Yields Illegal Gun, Ammunition

January 20, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Crime News Police News St. John News St. Thomas News

Third suspect arrested in theft of two scooters

January 20, 2024 John McCarthy
Breaking News Community Affairs Environmental News St. Croix News

St. Croix tap water remains unsafe to drink as USVI offers only short-term solutions

January 20, 2024 John McCarthy
Business News National News Puerto Rico News St. Croix News St. John News St. Thomas News

How providing race and ethnicity data helps all customers

January 20, 2024 John McCarthy