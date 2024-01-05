Wanted Florida Man Arrested On Burglary Charges In St. John

CRUZ BAY — A St. John resident was arrested on Tuesday night after police said he was linked to two burglaries in 2023.

Alan Beyer, 27, of Florida, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:00 a.m. on November 18 when a man reported to officers present at the Leander Jurgen Command that his workplace had been burglarized, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Alan Beyer, 27, of Florida.

“The male stated that a Caucasian male entered the establishment and while there removed several items,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Then at 7:24 a.m. on December 24, the owner of a store on St. John contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center to report that his business had been burglarized, police said.

“The owner stated that a Caucasian male entered his establishment and removed money along with other items from his business,” Dratte said.

A police investigation revealed that Beyer was responsible for each crime, according to Dratte.

Officers of the Leander Jurgen Command met with Beyer and took him into official custody without incident at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, the police spokesman said.

Beyer was later transported to the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.