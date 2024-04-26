BVI man admits he smuggled 5 illegal migrants into the territory by boat

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A British Virgin Islands man admitted to a federal judge that he smuggled five illegal migrants into the territory by boat.

Lorenzo Ortis Charles, 36, of Road Town, Tortola, pleaded guilty to smuggling aliens into the United States, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, on February 23, 2024, Customs and Border Patrol intercepted

a vessel that departed Tortola, BVI and entered United States waters.

The vessel, operated by Charles, had no navigational lights as it entered Leinster Bay, St, John.

On board the vessel was five individuals who had no legal rights to enter the United States.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security

Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Riley.