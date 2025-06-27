Babysitter’s boyfriend killed toddler with ‘multiple’ head punches

TALLAHASSEE — A 1-year-old who had stopped breathing one morning had suffered “multiple” fist punches to the head, according to investigators in north Florida.

It happened at a home in Tallahassee, and first responders were summoned around 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 23, the Tallahassee Police Department said in a June 24 news release.

“Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but sadly, the child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital,” police said.

“Initially treated as a death investigation, detectives quickly uncovered signs of foul play. An autopsy revealed the child had suffered severe injuries, including multiple strikes to the head with a closed fist that ultimately caused the child’s death.”

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of Deric Young, police said.

“Detectives learned the child was left in the care of Young, the boyfriend of the woman hired to watch the child, the night before the incident occurred,” police said. “Detectives developed probably cause.”

Details of a motive have not been released.

Young told police he had been smoking cannabis while tending the child, the Tallahassee Democrat reported citing an affidavit. “When I smoke, I want to play,” the newspaper quoted him as telling police.

Young is charged with murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse and cruelty toward a child/aggravated battery on a child, jail records show.

By MARK PRICE/Charlotte Observer

