NJ elementary teacher accused of sexually abusing student, having his child when he was 13, indicted

A New Jersey elementary school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting one of her former students.

Laura Caron, 34, was indicted by a grand jury June 17 on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child for an alleged relationship with a student, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The charges stem from an extensive investigation conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, which revealed that between 2016 and 2020, Ms. Caron engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student who had been residing in her home during that time period,” a June 19 press release read. “During this time period Ms. Caron was employed as a 5th grade teacher at the Middle Township Elementary School.”

Caron gave birth to a daughter in 2019 when the alleged assault victim was 13 years old, according to a probable cause statement obtained by People.

The alleged victim’s sister—who would sometimes stay at Caron’s home with their parents’ permission—told investigators that her brother claimed to be the father of Caron’s baby, per the probable cause statement.

The alleged victim started living with Caron full-time in 2016, though the reasons for that are unclear, according to the statement.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing, particularly given the position of trust the defendant held in relation to the victim,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in his office’s press release. “Our office remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who violate that trust.”

If convicted on all three charges, Caron could face up to 40 years in prison. She has not yet entered a plea and her next court appearance is scheduled for July 16, according to court records reviewed by E! News.

E! News has reached out to Caron’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

By BENTLEY MADDOX/E! News

Read more