Teacher accused of getting pregnant by 13-year-old student answers grotesque charges against her

CAPE MAY, New Jersey — A South Jersey teacher who allegedly had a baby with a young student would shower with the boy and pulled him into her bed when she was babysitting him, starting when the alleged victim was 11, according to prosecutors.

Laura Caron, 34, appeared gaunt and grim-faced in Cape May County Superior Wednesday as she answered the charges — pleading not guilty.

The fifth-grade Middle Township Elementary School teacher allegedly sexually abused the boy from 2016 to 2020.

Laura Caron (shown above in a previous court appearance) allegedly had a baby with a young student she’s accused of sexually abusing. (Court TV)

Investigators allege Caron gave birth to a daughter fathered by the victim in 2019 when he was 13.

Sickening details in the criminal complaint against Caron outline her alleged crimes and the disturbing nature of their relationship.

The alleged victim’s father told cops his wife became friends with Caron, who taught both of the couple’s sons.

Caron has pleaded not guilty . (Cape May County Correctional Center)

She started out babysitting the brothers one or two nights a week, during which they would spend the night at her house. The boys briefly moved in with her in 2016, which is when the alleged abuse began.

According to the complaint, the kids would sleep on the second floor of the home in a shared room, but the alleged victim would often be spotted sleeping in Caron’s bed in the morning. The complaint says when the alleged victim would take a shower, Caron would enter the bathroom and lock the door.

A witness interviewed by police said he observed Caron and the alleged victim exiting the first-floor bathroom of her home together, “both wearing towels and wet,” and one night they were sitting in a reclining chair covered in a blanket and he saw Caron perform a sex act on the victim.

Investigators also got a look at a screenshotted text message in which the boy admitted he was the father of Caron’s daughter and pleaded with a witness not to tell anybody because he was afraid she would get in trouble.

After the child was born, a witness said the then-13-year-old alleged victim began keeping clothes in Caron’s dresser.

The alleged victim’s family said Caron would sometimes purchase gifts for the boy during the time he was living at her home, and cops said he confirmed he and Caron were having sex “twice a week.”

By REUVEN FENTON and CHRIS NESI/New York Post

