Accused pervert teacher Christina Formella makes high school yearbook despite charges of teen rape

Accused pervert teacher Christina Formella may not work at Downers Grove South High School in suburban Chicago anymore, but she can still be seen in its latest yearbook — not once, but three times.

Formella, who married her high school sweetheart in August, was arrested in March for raping a teenage student roughly 50 times.

Christina Formella appears twice in the new yearbook. (Obtained by the New York Post)

She surrendered her “professional educator license” on June 17, according to documents obtained by The Post from the Illinois State Board of Education.

She’s been charged with 55 crimes, including aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sex abuse and grooming. If convicted, Formella, 30, could be sentenced to 60 years.

Formella also posed with the boys’ soccer team. (@hiemilynoelle/True Crime w/ Em)

The school’s recently released 2024-25 yearbook features Formella’s headshot as well as group photos showing her posing with the boys’ soccer team and JV girls’ soccer teams she coached.

Investigators allege she raped the teen at least 45 times at the school where she was a special education teacher.

She also appeared with the JV soccer team. (Obtained by the New York Post)

She also raped the boy five times at her home during school hours, according to prosecutors.

Formella, who denied assaulting the teen and has claimed she was being blackmailed by her accuser, insisted she was being targeted because she was “good-looking.”

Formella’s husband has been supporting her in court. (LP Media)

The illicit relationship began in January 2023, and the boy ended it in September, prosecutors said.

A school spokesperson told The Post the printing of the yearbooks began in March, prior to the arrest.

Accused pervert teacher Christina Formella makes high school yearbook despite charges for raping teen https://t.co/eDRuu6MGTw pic.twitter.com/bL7wMDVZnt — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2025

“Even so, Formella was an employee of the school district, and so is included in the yearbook,” the spokesperson said.

By CHRIS HARRIS/New York Post

Read more