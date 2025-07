CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots and a high of 89, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots this evening and a low of 79, according to AccuWeather.

A tropical wave will move across the region today, bringing an increase in rainfall and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters expect some urban and creek flooding as well as gusty winds, according to the NWS,