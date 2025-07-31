Teacher who left claw marks on a teen’s back after sex as other students were ‘lookouts’ gets sweetheart sentence

A now-fired Missouri math teacher who admitted having rough sex with a 16-year-old student while others served as her “lookouts” may only have to spend three months behind bars if she goes through sex rehab.

Divorced mom of two Hailey Clifton-Carmack, 26, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison — but with most of it being suspended if she completes a rehabilitation program for sex offenders, KJLU reported.

Circuit Judge John Beger said he would check on her progress in rehab in three months — and release the disgraced teacher on probation if she has done well.

Hailey Clifton-Carmack, 26, was arrested after a student reported her illicit relationship with a student to a school resource officer. (Garden Ridge Police Department)

The sweetheart deal was reached in September when Clifton-Carmack pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student — allowing her to avoid other more serious initial charges, including statutory rape, child molestation and child endangerment.

The Laquey High School math teacher was arrested in January after a student reported their illicit relationship to a school resource officer. The witness showed cops a photo of the victim’s scratched-up back, which Clifton-Carmack allegedly mauled when the two had sex in the witness’s driveway.

Clifton-Carmack had previously gotten in trouble with school officials for getting too close to students, the witness told police.

Clifton-Carmack faces up to four years in prison for her crimes. (Pulaski County Jail)

She initially denied the illegal affair when detectives questioned her in December 2023 — and headed to Texas for the holidays, telling her roommates she was not coming back, the report said.

She was arrested in Texas in January and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree statutory rape, sexual contact with a student and fourth-degree child molestation.

The boy’s father, Mark Creighton, was also arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after another witness told cops that the dad knew about the sexual relationship and did not report it.

The Laquey High School math teacher was arrested in January. (Google Street View)

Court documents revealed the father knew his son and his teacher used students as “lookouts” — particularly when they had sex during school hours.

Creighton “knew of the relationship of his minor child and the 26-year-old teacher, and instead of reporting the information, he continued to cover for them and allowed the relationship to continue” and “even allowed Hailey to come over to his residence and see the victim while he was present,” prosecutors said.

He also reportedly told a witness he would lie for his son if he had to.

The boy’s father, Mark Creighton, still faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. (Mark Creighton / Facebook)

By ISABEL KEANE/New York Post

