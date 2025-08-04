Former Texas teacher arrested, accused of sexual relationship with a student

GRAPEVINE – The Grapevine Police Department announced Monday that it arrested a former Lewisville ISD teacher accused of sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a student.

Alainee Simonson was arrested on Friday, according to Grapevine PD. Tarrant County court records show she was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.

Police said Simonson committed the crimes in 2022 and 2023 when she was an employee of Lewisville ISD.

In a statement, Lewisville ISD said the district, law enforcement and Child Protective Services investigated reports of “concerning behavior by the teacher but were unable to substantiate an inappropriate relationship between the teacher and a student at the time the concerns were reported.”

According to the district, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave. She submitted her resignation in February 2023 after having started her employment at Killough High School in August 2022.

Grapevine police said they do not believe there are any other victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

