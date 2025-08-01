Teacher charged with raping student, 13, had ditched husband for boy she called her ‘crystal meth’

The Los Angeles-area special ed teacher accused of raping a 13-year-old student in her car had ditched her husband for the teen – whom she referred to as her “crystal meth,” according to prosecutors.

Colleen Jo Matarico, a 43-year-old grandmother, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, and one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors alleged that she was sexually abusing the male student for over a year, and even left her husband because she believed she was in love with him, the Los Angeles Times added.

Colleen Jo Matarico, 43, was arrested on Thursday for child molestation. (LAPD)

In online messages, she called the teen “her ‘crystal meth’” — and “the only person she would go to jail for,” Deputy District Attorney Ariel Anson told Tuesday’s hearing.

The mom of two continued to pursue the boy after “multiple people in her family” begged her to stop — and the boy said he was “concerned and scared” of her jealousy, the prosecutor said.

Matarico – who worked at John Burroughs Middle School – started abusing the boy when he turned 13, while she was still his teacher, Anson told the court.

She taught at John Burroughs Middle School, according to the school’s website. (John Burroughs Middle School)

Most of the alleged sex abuse took place between August and November, per the criminal complaint.

She is also accused of giving the boy marijuana.

More recently, when she became aware of the investigation, Matarico allegedly drove to the high school where the boy is now a pupil and waited for him in her car — where she allegedly raped him, according to Anson.

The teacher allegedly called her student ‘meth.’ (John Burroughs Middle School)

The teacher then contacted one of the boy’s friends via Instagram in order to stay in contact with him, the Los Angeles Times said.

It was in those messages that Matarico allegedly confessed to leaving her husband because she loved the teenager, and said that he was “her ‘crystal meth,’” Anson said Tuesday.

The teacher’s public defender, Carlos Bido, pushed for her to be released on house arrest with electronic monitoring because she has no criminal history and cares for two children – ages 11 and 15 – as well as grandchildren. It was not immediately clear how old the grandkids are nor who their parents are.

“Ms. Matarico is cooperating fully with the legal process and is prepared to address these serious allegations in court,” Bido told the LA Times.

However, LA County Superior Court Judge Susan J. De Witt refused to release the teacher.

Anson had argued that Matarico had made clear she would continue trying to contact the boy if released, and that it would put him at harm.

The judge also granted a protective order barring Matarico from speaking with the victim or going near his school or home.

Matarico is due back in court later this month.

Matarico was a teacher in the LA school system for 24 years, according to her lawyer.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has not commented on the allegations, but Bido said she was on leave from her position.

Police previously said they are seeking possible additional victims.

By OLIVIA LAND/New York Post

