Engaged female teacher accused of making out with an 11-year-old begs to be allowed around kids again

The Wisconsin teacher charged for ‘making out’ with an 11-year-old student has filed to dismiss her case and asked to be allowed around children again, court documents reveal.

Madison Bergmann, 24, was arrested in May after a pre-teen student at River Crest Elementary School alleged she kissed him and moved his desk out of sight so she could rub his legs during class.

She has been charged with first degree child sexual assault and is banned from being around children while out on bail.

Bergmann has sought to have the criminal complaint dismissed and asked for permission to visit restaurants and stores where children could be present in a late July filing obtained by the New York Post.

‘It’s ridiculous, she has left a wake of destruction at the school, and she thinks she shouldn’t face the consequences for that?’ Bergmann’s former colleague told the news outlet.

The 24-year-old was set to marry her fiancé, Sam Hickman, in July, but the wedding has been indefinitely postponed. The couple’s registry was also taken offline.

His friend told the Post the accusations against Bergmann blindsided the groom-to-be.

‘He’s really, really hurt. Not talking too much about it, just like, “This is f*****d up.” He says it was f****d up that she cheated with a little kid.’

The victim’s father reported her to River Crest Elementary School administrators and police when the parents discovered their relationship.

On April 29 the boy’s mother overheard a phone call between Bergmann and the victim. His father confiscated his phone and discovered sexually charged text messages.

In one text, Bergmann told the boy that she ‘wanted to just grab (his) face and push (him) to the floor and make out with (him),’ the complaint states.

In another text, she allegedly wrote, “I almost kissed you when you were on the ground today, but I got distracted by your stomach.”

Bergmann was no stranger to the victim’s family, as they had gone on a ski trip together over winter break in 2023.

She told police that she got the boy’s cell phone number at the time ‘in case they somehow got separated in the ski hills,’ and alleged he called her several times ‘for no particular reason.’

The fifth grader told investigators that Bergmann would rub his thigh and calves during independent reading time, according to the criminal complaint.

Due to the position of his desk in her classroom, the boy ‘did not believe any of the other kids would see it happening,’ according to the complaint.

The pre-teen told police that Bergmann kissed him several times in her classroom, either after school or while the other students were at lunch.

By RACHEL BOWMAN/Daily Mail

