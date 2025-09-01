As an Atlantic system moves west, what are its tropical depression chances?

The Atlantic Ocean remains clear of significant severe weather systems excepting a tropical wave in the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

The disturbance is expected to move in a west to west-northwest manner at about 15 mph through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean area this week.

As of 2 p.m. today, the National Hurricane Center said, “Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle or later part of this week.”

Formation chance by Wednesday morning: 10%.

Formation chance by next Monday: 50%.

By DAVID J. NEAL/Miami Herald

