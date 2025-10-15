Married Teacher Cried When Cops Arrested Her — Then Came the Bombshell: Allegations She Assaulted Student 45 Times

CHICAGO — Christina Formella, the former special education teacher who is charged with sexually abusing one of her students, appeared in an Illinois courtroom Tuesday where prosecutors unveiled dozens more accusations against her.

Formella, 30, was arrested in March and accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student after the mother of the student found a concerning text thread between her son and the teacher detailing their alleged relationship. The Downers Grove High School teacher was initially charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, as the school put her on leave.

This summer, however, the Chicago Tribune, ABC 7 and WRIC reported that prosecutors unsealed dozens more counts, charging her with 55 total counts in what authorities allege is a years-long case of sexual abuse. Formella, who has since resigned from her job at the school, is accused of grooming the boy since he was 14 and having sex with him on at least 45 occasions, according to the Tribune, including at school, during school hours, and at her home.

“(Formella) knew what she was doing was wrong,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Jaclyn McAndrew said, according to the Tribune, adding that the accused former teacher “is unbelievably conniving and unbelievably controlling.”

The prosecutor said investigators have discovered “hundreds if not thousands of text messages” that align with what the teenage boy told investigators earlier this year.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE reported that Formella broke down in tears when she was arrested and said she was “going to throw up.” Authorities later alleged her cellphone contained text messages to the boy, including one that read, “I love having sex with you,” according to court documents.

Formella initially told police that the student was a “stalker” and that her husband was aware of the boy’s behavior. However, authorities say her husband merely told investigators he only knew the teen as a soccer player and did not know about any inappropriate relationship. He also reportedly said he does not go through Formella’s phone and was unaware of any messages between them.

Prosecutors also alleged that Formella kept a “memoir” on her phone’s notes app detailing her apparent anger at the teen, including writings that claimed the boy “cheated on me.”

“We will never ever be together again,” Formella allegedly wrote. “I’m not a second choice. I’m the best thing you’ll ever have even with all of my mistakes.”

Formella has denied ever having sex with the teen. An attempt to contact her attorney was unsuccessful Wednesday.

The Tribune reported that Judge Mia McPherson called the details of the case “horrifying in nature” and “shocking” on Tuesday during Formella’s arraignment. The former teacher faces up to 60 years in prison, the newspaper reported.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

By SEAN NEUMANN/People

