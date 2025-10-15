Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old in school bathroom during power outage

RICHMOND, Kentucky (Gray News) – A teacher in Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing an elementary student in a school bathroom during a power outage a few years ago.

The alleged abuse happened during the 2018-2019 school year at Boonesborough Elementary.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher, Charles Hamilton, voluntarily surrendered to authorities Monday after an arrest warrant was issued.

Hamilton is accused of abusing a student who was 10 years old at the time. According to a complaint warrant, the alleged abuse happened in a bathroom during a power outage while the student was attending Boonesborough Elementary.

The school district also confirmed Hamilton was also a girls’ soccer coach at Caudill Middle School.

Madison County School leaders say they were made aware that the Department for Community Based Services was beginning an investigation regarding Hamilton on Sept. 8, 2025. On that same date, Hamilton was placed on leave pending the outcome of the DCBS investigation.

The district says Hamilton has remained on leave since then and has not returned to his teaching or coaching duties. The district said it will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Hamilton is charged with first degree sexual abuse.

By EMILY VAN DE RIET and WKYT News Staff

