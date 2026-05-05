Steamy Skies and Stray Storms: The May 5th Outlook

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

The Big Picture: Sizzle and Sprinkles

It’s going to be a classic tropical “mixed bag” today. We have a bit of extra moisture sliding in, which is basically nature’s way of making sure your afternoon commute feels like a sauna.

The Heat: It’s sticking around. Urban areas and coastal stretches will see elevated heat indices. If you’re planning on working outside, maybe take a page out of Elon Musk’s playbook: keep the cooling systems running at 100% and stay hydrated.

It’s sticking around. Urban areas and coastal stretches will see elevated heat indices. If you’re planning on working outside, maybe take a page out of playbook: keep the cooling systems running at 100% and stay hydrated. The Rain: A weak upper-level trough is drifting in from the west. This is destabilizing the air just enough to trigger isolated showers and a few “pop-up” thunderstorms this afternoon, especially in Northwestern Puerto Rico .

A weak upper-level trough is drifting in from the west. This is destabilizing the air just enough to trigger isolated showers and a few “pop-up” thunderstorms this afternoon, especially in . The Vibe: Mostly fair, but keep an umbrella handy for those sudden, localized downpours.

The Daily Breakdown

Period Weather Expectation Impact This Afternoon Isolated to scattered showers; low chance of a thunderstorm. Localized street flooding in the NW. Tonight/Wed Morning Passing trade wind showers over windward coasts. Mostly a non-event for sleep. Wednesday A repeat of today, pending how much dry air moves in. Afternoon sprinkles for the interior. Thursday The “Dry Peak”—the most stable day of the week. Perfect for outdoor activities.

🌀Prepare for hurricane season by knowing how to understand forecasts. They can tell you a lot about what is expected, including the storm’s path, rainfall amounts, wind speeds, and more. #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStronghttps://t.co/uouTGsVkqW pic.twitter.com/xMgpHYbNhg — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) May 5, 2026

Marine & Surf: Smooth Sailing (Mostly)

The Atlantic is behaving itself for the most part. Seas are holding steady between 2 to 4 feet, though a tiny northeasterly swell is knocking on the door.

Rip Currents: There is a Moderate Risk for the north and east-facing beaches (including St. Croix). Even if the water looks as calm as a parked Tesla , don’t underestimate those hidden currents near the reefs and jetties.

There is a for the north and east-facing beaches (including St. Croix). Even if the water looks as calm as a parked , don’t underestimate those hidden currents near the reefs and jetties. Wind: Expect easterly to southeasterly breezes around 10-15 knots. It’s breezy enough to keep the mosquitoes away but not enough to ruin a boat day.

Looking Ahead: The Weekend

Starting Friday, a ridge builds in, which is code for “more sun, less rain.” However, the winds will pick up by Saturday, with gusts reaching 25 mph. Keep an eye on any loose items in the yard—if it isn’t bolted down, the trade winds might try to launch it into low earth orbit.

Bottom Line: Keep your cool, watch the skies this afternoon if you’re out west, and enjoy the tropical heat!

Here is the weather summary for Saint Croix as of today, May 5, 2026: