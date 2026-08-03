COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WORK & REST TENANT DISPUTE ERUPTS INTO DEATH THREATS, ASSAULT ON POLICE, AND TASER DEPLOYMENT

COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER WORK & REST TENANT DISPUTE ERUPTS INTO DEATH THREATS, ASSAULT ON POLICE, AND TASER DEPLOYMENT

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE WORK & REST, ST. CROIX — A routine landlord-tenant dispute over a vacated apartment in Estate Work & Rest devolved into chaos on Sunday afternoon, leaving two people facing criminal charges after one threatened to stab the landlady and her boyfriend attacked responding police officers with a wax melting pot.

According to Superior Court probable cause fact sheets filed Monday morning, Virgin Islands Police Officers Tianna Browne and Careem Smith responded to 10 CB Estate Work and Rest around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after property owner Shantel Simmonds requested police assistance to remove unauthorized occupants.

CHARGED: Jorge “Jay J.” Ramos Jr.

Unwelcome Guests & Death Threats

Simmonds told police that a former tenant, Jayda Jackson, had recently left the island and sent her daughter, Kalyla Mounsey, to clean out the apartment. However, Simmonds discovered Mounsey had been secretly living in the apartment with her boyfriend, Jorge Ramos Jr., since August 1. When Simmonds instructed them to leave, Mounsey refused and began shouting profanities.

As officers interviewed the parties, Mounsey became increasingly enraged, walked inside to gather her belongings, and loudly threatened to stab Ms. Simmonds. Despite Officer Browne commanding her to calm down, Mounsey stormed outside, shouting that she was going to kill Ms. Simmonds.

When Officer Browne stepped in and pushed Mounsey back twice to prevent a physical attack, Mounsey lunged forward and struck Simmonds in the chest.

COUPLE UNDER ARREST ON ST. CROIX: “Jay J.” and Kalyla.

Wax Pot Attack, Officer Assault & TASER Deployment

As officers moved to take Mounsey into custody, her boyfriend, Jorge Ramos Jr., intervened from behind.

According to Officer Browne’s sworn declaration:

While attempting to restrain Mounsey, Officer Browne felt a hard object strike the back of her calf.

She turned to see Jorge Ramos Jr. standing directly behind her holding a wax melting pot , which he had used to strike her leg.

, which he had used to strike her leg. Ramos Jr.’s father, Jorge Ramos Sr.—who had just arrived to give the couple a ride—rushed in to grab and restrain his son, repeatedly telling officers his son hadn’t hit anyone.

However, as Officer Smith placed handcuffs on Mounsey, Ramos Jr. broke free from his father, charged Officer Smith, and grabbed the right side of the officer’s uniform shirt.

Officer Browne immediately drew her department-issued TASER and fired, striking Ramos Jr. in the left arm and chest. The electrical discharge brought him crouching to the ground.

After his father informed officers that Ramos Jr. suffers from seizures, emergency medical services (EMS) were dispatched to evaluate him on scene. EMS cleared Ramos Jr., determining he required no emergency medical treatment, and he was placed under arrest.

Editor’s Note:

Following publication, former tenant Jayda Jackson contacted the Virgin Islands Free Press via social media demanding the removal of details regarding her travel off-island. However, according to sworn police affidavits filed in V.I. Superior Court, property owner Shantel Simmonds informed responding VIPD officers that Jackson had recently left the island prior to the incident.

Court Status & Bail

Both suspects were booked and processed by Forensics Technician Christine Farrelly: