EGG NOG PLEADS GUILTY TO KILLING CHOCO! Tulipan Welcome Man Finally Fesses Up

KINGSHILL — The man charged in the 2019 homicide of Carlos Enrique “Choco” Diaz on St. Croix has entered a plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

Edward “Eggnog” Paul, 44, was arrested at his Estate Tulipan Welcome home a few days after Diaz was shot to death on June 15, 2019.

Police said at the time that Paul was the person last seen with Diaz, 37, who was shot at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 15, 2019, in front of Anna’s Bar in La Grande Princess.

Anna’s Bar in La Grande Princess on St. Croix.

Paul was initially charged with first-degree murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, first- and third-degree assault, possession or sale of ammunition, and aiming and discharging a firearm.

Paul has been jailed since his arrest, and Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade requested that he be released for medical reasons.

Prosecutors opposed his release on several grounds.

In a response to Slade’s request filed on November 17, Assistant Virgin Islands Attorney General Jasmine Griffin said that it appears from his medical records that Paul “may have” high blood pressure, but that the condition does not require care beyond what can be provided by the Bureau of Corrections.

In addition, “The evidence strongly suggests that other persons were present and could have been injured by the defendant’s reckless actions,” Griffin wrote. “Further, the State of Florida has issued a warrant for the extradition of the Defendant to Florida for charges stemming from a 2003 conviction that included the use of a firearm and subsequent probation.”

A judge has not ruled on the motion for release.

Paul signed an agreement with prosecutors on April 30, admitting that “he did, upon a sudden quarrel, shoot and kill Carlos Enrique Diaz with a firearm for which he had no license,” according to Superior Court records.

Paul agreed to plead guilty to two charges — voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison, and aiming and discharging a firearm, which carries a maximum possible sentence of five years.

The parties have agreed that the terms of sentencing shall be served consecutively, meaning that Paul is facing a maximum possible sentence of 15 years behind bars.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.