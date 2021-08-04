At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsV.I. Legislature

Governor And Senator Visit Twin Boys Injured In Freak Auto Accident On St. Croix

MIAMI — Upon concluding official business last week in Florida, Governor Albert Bryan and a senator took the opportunity to visit with the twin boys that were injured in an auto-pedestrian accident on St. Croix and are now being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Coral Terrace, Florida.   

During the July 11 incident, 6-year-old twins Dominic and Dimitri were walking with an adult family member when the three were struck by a driver who lost control of his vehicle.  The boys were both severely injured and are on a slow road to recovery. The family member, Aldon Joseph, also suffered injuries and is recovering. 

During Saturday’s visit with the boys and their mother, Ashley Julien, St. Croix Senator Kenneth Gittens said he was pleased to see that the children, though still uncomfortable and restricted to their hospital beds, were in good spirits. 

“The strength of these youngsters is remarkable,” he said. “They experienced this very traumatic event, they are in pain and away from home, yet they were still a joy. However, they have a long road to recovery, so I ask our community to continue to shower them with prayers and well wishes.” 

Bryan said he was encouraged by the boys’ positive attitudes and resilience. 

“To know what they’ve gone through and continue to endure daily, I was shocked that they were in such good spirits,” he said. “They have a great team of nurses and doctors who are giving them great care. Their parents are there with them and I’m looking forward to seeing them back home and running around again pretty soon.”  

Bryan and Gittens presented the children with balloons and a care package during their visit. 

SUV Slams Into Two 6-Year-Old Boys, 1 Adult, 1 Parked Car And 1 Building: VIPD
The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

