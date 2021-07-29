Learn Online How Social Security Can Improve Your Life

With more people learning online, we would like to highlight some of the digital resources we have for educators. Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement, disability or survivor’s benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience. Showing young people that our programs also help wounded warriors and persons with disabilities can assist them to develop greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.

We offer an educator’s toolkit teachers can use to engage students and educate them on our programs. The toolkit includes:

o Lesson plans with objectives;

o Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan;

o Links to Social Security web pages;

o Talking points; and

o Quiz questions and answers. You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.

Parents are a child’s first educators. You can use our toolkit to introduce your child or grandchild to the importance of having a social safety net for hardworking Americans.

We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people, and we want to help spark discussions with students about the benefits Social Security provides to millions of people. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not receive visitors at our field office except for previously arranged appointments on special limited critical situations. However, we continue providing our services by phone and internet. If you have questions on Social Security benefits and services, please access www.socialsecurity.gov. You could also access our automated services at 1-800-772-1213 or call your local Social Security office Monday to Friday from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. To locate the telephone number of your local field office, please input your residential zip code at www.ssa.gov/locator/ .