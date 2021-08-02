At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCrime NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsPolice News

Vincentian People Rise Up And Attack Accused Rapist Prime Minister Gonsalves

·
0 1 3 0

KINGSTOWN — The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines was struck by an object on Thursday during COVID-19 related protests and was set to be flown to nearby Barbados for medical treatment, officials said.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had been walking through a group of some 200 protesters to reach the entrance to Parliament when he was hit by a projectile just above his temple, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

A Reuters witness who had seen protesters throw water bottles and stones heard a person in the crowd yell: “Somebody’s busted the prime minister’s head!”

Reuters images show that blood from Gonsalves’ head wound had stained his white dress shirt crimson, as an aide held a wad of paper towels to his head.

Gonsalves’ office said he had been “bleeding profusely” and taken to hospital.

“He has informed his colleagues that he is recovering,” his office said.

During a Parliament session in the evening, Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said medical staff had recommended that the Prime Minister be flown to Barbados for an MRI scan.

The incident took place as Gonsalves, 74, had been returning to a Parliament session where lawmakers were discussing a public health reform that would require most frontline workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which comprises a chain of small islands in the southern Caribbean, is home to more than 110,000 residents and known for its picturesque harbors and white sand beaches.

The nation’s tourism industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and some 15,000 people were displaced from a volcano that erupted in April after decades of inactivity.

— REUTERS

Reporting by Robertson S. Henry, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Sandra Maler & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

St. Vincent and The Grenadines PM Ralph Gonsalves Says ‘CIA’ Is To Blame For His Sex Scandals

Tags:
Previous post

Learn Online How Social Security Can Improve Your Life

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

Bro Bot

Bro Bot

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *