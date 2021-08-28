NHC Tracking 3 Systems In Atlantic; Tropical Depression 10 Forms Today

MIAMI — Tropical Depression 10 formed in the Atlantic early this morning. It’s expected to become a tropical storm later today. This would be our 10th named storm.

The storm is expected to move into a less-favorable environment tomorrow as it turns northward.

Disturbance 2: In the north Atlantic east of Bermuda

An elongated area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic several hundred miles east of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and isolated thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development. However, a tropical depression could still form by early next week.

By midweek, the system is forecast to be absorbed by a frontal system. The disturbance is expected to drift eastward through tonight and Saturday, then accelerate northeastward Sunday toward the central north Atlantic.