Tropical Storm Watches Issued For USVI And Puerto Rico … Because Of ‘Fred’

MIAMI — Tropical storm watches were issued for various Caribbean islands this evening for what soon could become the sixth named tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

Watches were in effect for Martinique, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, according to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Forecasters believe the disturbance heading toward the Lesser Antilles could become Tropical Storm Fred later tonight. It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

The disturbance had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kmh) with higher gusts and was 165 miles (260 kilometers) east-southeast of Dominica, according to officials. A tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph (63 kmh). It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kmh).

The storm is forecast to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands tonight, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

The NHC designated a low-pressure system now spreading showers and thunderstorms into the Lesser Antilles “Potential Tropical Cyclone Six” this afternoon.

It isn’t yet a depression or storm, as it has no closed low-pressure circulation at the surface. This “potential tropical cyclone” procedure allows the NHC to issue watches and warnings ahead of time for a system that hasn’t developed yet.

The NHC says this system is likely to develop by Tuesday into either a tropical depression or storm as it moves generally toward the west-northwest. The next tropical storm in the Atlantic will be named Fred.

