NWS Now Monitoring 2 Strong Tropical Waves In The Atlantic

MIAMI — The National Weather Service is closely monitoring two strong tropical waves in the Atlantic — with the strongest system of the two expected to bring “heavy rain” to the territory on Wednesday.

The first tropical wave is moving westward through the eastern Caribbean bringing the Lesser Antilles gusty winds and heavier showers.

The second tropical wave is located near 50 west longitude is also moving west and will bring more gusty winds and heavier showers to the Lesser Antilles early this coming week.

Each tropical wave is forecast to merge northeast of Hispaniola during the latter part of this coming week. This merger will lead to the development of a broad area of low pressure that could attempt to become an organized tropical system.

A tropical wave located about 400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles. After that time, strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development.

Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles tomorrow and across the Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands on Wednesday. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent. * Formation chance through five days…low…30 percent.

The second tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Unfavorable upper-level winds are expected to limit development over the next day or so, but environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some gradual development of the system when it is located near the southeastern Bahamas around midweek.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent. * Formation chance through five days…low…20 percent.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical low pressure area located just off the North Carolina coast continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although this system is not expected to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are still possible over portions of the North Carolina Outer Banks today and information on these hazards can be found in products issued by your local National Weather Service Office.

Additional information on this low pressure system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.