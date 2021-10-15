St. Croix Man Arrested At Henry Rohlsen Airport With 6.6 Pounds Of Cocaine

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested with 6.6 pounds of cocaine in his luggage at the Henry Rohlsen Airport on Tuesday, federal authorities said.

Kareme Holst of Christiansted was “advised of his rights on criminal charges related to his alleged possession cocaine” on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

According to court documents, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers were conducting inspections of passengers on American Airlines flight #1293 departing from St. Croix to Miami, Florida when Holst presented himself.

Holst was referred to secondary inspection where an x-ray of his luggage revealed a box that contained plastic bottles with a white powdery substance in clear plastic wrapping. Further inspection revealed a pair of trousers with a white powdery substance wrapped in plastic in a pocket.

The substance was field tested and reacted positive to the characteristics of cocaine. The weight of the substance was approximately three kilograms.

Holst is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. If convicted, he faces a potential of 5 to 40 years in prison.

The accused man says on social media that he now lives in Denver, Colorado and is employed as a “hustler at street military.”

Holst says on Facebook he went to “state school” at “Texas Youth Commission” where he studied “buyin, selin & trdin at streetsenceuniversity.com (sic).”

“Kash rules everything around me!” Holst says on his Facebook profile.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry is prosecuting the case.

A complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.