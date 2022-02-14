Divi Resorts Celebrates The Season With 30% Spring Savings On 2022 Caribbean Vacations

TEAGUE BAY — Spring has sprung, and Divi Resorts celebrating the start of the season with 30 percent off 2022 Caribbean vacations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and Sint Maarten. For a limited time, vacationers can fly away and play with rates as low as $169 per night (room only) and $225 per person, per night (all-inclusive) for all 2022 travel dates. Plus, travelers who sign up for the company’s Divi Devotion Discount will receive an additional five percent off for a grand total of 35 percent off.

“The Caribbean is the place to be in 2022! No testing is needed to travel to Aruba, and fully vaccinated and boosted vacationers don’t need to test to visit Bonaire and Sint Maarten. Plus, testing is no longer needed for US citizens and residents traveling to St. Croix,” says Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. “Bring the whole family along for a fun island adventure or sweep your better half off their feet with a romantic Caribbean getaway they’ll never forget. Plus, you can save even more when you bundle your flights and resort stay!”

Exclusive rates are as follows:

This sale includes Divi’s brand new Oceans offering on Sint Maarten. Oceans at Divi Little Bay is a 98-room oasis located on a private peninsula with upper-tier amenities like fresh robes and slippers, upgraded bathroom accessories, VIP check-in and checkout, and more. To learn more, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm

To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code 30OFF or 30OFFAI. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Travelers can also enter to win VIP tickets to Aruba’s Soul Beach Music Festival happening Memorial Day weekend, May 25-30, 2022. This popular festival features performances by New Edition, Mary J. Blige, and Mike Epps! Entries must be received by April 6 at gleam.io/JNNTc/2022-soul-beach-music-festival-giveaway.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a pay over time program, a best price guarantee, and optional trip insurance. When it comes to resort safety, the resort has implemented Divi’s CLEAN CHECK program with strict health and cleanliness protocols to safeguard and protect guests. Each resort is also adhering to all local government directives. For more information on the CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm

Divi Resorts’ tropical Caribbean locations provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don’t want to pay an extra room supplement, or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.