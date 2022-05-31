St. John Brewers Hosts St. Thomas Location Big Gala

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — After months of planning, construction and a soft opening, St. John Brewers owners Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas invite the business community and general public to enjoy Love City in the heart of St. Thomas at their new location, St. John Brewers on the Waterfront.

The grand opening event will take place the week of June 6-10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with deals on drinks and merchandise. The new location can be found at 32 Raadets Gade in downtown Charlotte Amalie next to the St. Thomas Historical Trust.

“Over the years, we have received such amazing support for our brand from the St. Thomas community, and now we are thrilled to have a location here to increase our engagement with residents and guests,” said Chipman.

The new store on St. Thomas, designed to complement the beautiful 1800s structure it’s housed within, will allow the popular local brewery to share its product with St. Thomians, cruise ship guests and overnight guests staying on St. Thomas. The primary focus of the St. Thomas footprint is to promote St. John Brewers through its delicious craft beer and trendy merchandise. The store features a bar experience with select draft and canned St. John Brewers beer, Love City Seltzer and alcohol-free options as well as brewery merchandise so guests can sport their favorite St. John Brewers product. St. John Brewers also recently introduced its newest brew, a hazy IPA dubbed Juicy Booty, to St. Thomians.

“We are excited to continue our expansion of our St. John based brewing company to St. Thomas,” said Vyas. “We look forward to sharing our island inspired brews and beverages to our local customers and visitors alike.”

St. John Brewers was established in 2004 and continues to be extremely popular among locals and visiting guests. Following the grand opening of the St. Thomas Waterfront location, owners Vyas and Chipman have several additional ventures on the books. These expansions will not only promote the territory, but contribute to the tourism industry and the local job market and economy.

St. John Brewers is also working to ramp up their Mongoose Junction location on St. John. The Tap Room bar and restaurant, where guests can enjoy the full array of St. John Brewers craft beers on tap, recently saw the addition of a merchandise corner and an arcade room set to open soon.

Despite unexpected hurdles for the company since 2015, owners Vyas and Chipman continue to push their endeavor further and share their love of craft beer. Virgin Islanders can purchase St. John Brewers beer and other beverages at the two St. John Mongoose Junction locations, St. John Brewers on the Waterfront and at dozens of convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants throughout the territory. Apparel and gifts can be found at these locations and online at stjohnbrewers.com.

About St. John Brewers: St. John Brewers is a craft brewery, Tap Room and Brewtique located in Mongoose Junction, Cruz Bay on the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Founded in 2004 by Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, the brewery has garnered a loyal following of local craft beer lovers and St. John visitors who return year after year. Bellows International distributes St. John Brewers products throughout the Virgin Islands. To learn more, visit stjohnbrewers.com and follow @stjohnbrewers on Instagram and Facebook.