Standout USVI Basketball Talent Recognized By International Bodies FIBA, NBA and Nike

SAN ANTONIO — The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation announced Friday that Kaden Gumbs has been chosen to participate in the 11th Basketball Without Borders Americas camp hosted by the NBA and FIBA.

The camp will be held Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19 at La Loma Centro Deportivo (La Loma), the official home of NBA Academy Latin America, marking the first BWB camp since the BWB Global NBA All-Star in Chicago in 2020, and the first in Mexico since 2009.

According to the release, Basketball Without Borders Americas is an elite basketball skills camp for top young players from across the region. Gumbs was individually selected by the NBA and FIBA based on his outstanding basketball skills and leadership abilities.

The 6-foot-2 guard was a member of St. Croix’s Positive Guidance Basketball Club under the direction of Jose Gonzalez and recently committed to the Texas State University. Currently, Gumbs plays with JL3 (John Lucas –current Houston Rockets assistant coach) AAU team the EYBL. Gumbs scored his thousandth point this past season at San Marcos High School in Texas and is the 24th person from the Virgin Islands to partake in the prestigious event.

“I think it is an honor to play and train with the Basketball Without Borders Camp,” said Gumb. “It’s a great accomplishment for me and I can’t wait to have a great experience with the staff and other players. I’m ready to get to work and enjoy this once in a lifetime opportunity and a special “Thank you” to the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation for selecting me. I will represent the Virgin Islands to the best of my ability.”

According to the release, the campers will be coached by NBA players Leandro Bolmaro (Minnesota Timberwolves; Argentina; BWB Americas 2017) and Chris Duarte (Indiana Pacers; Dominican Republic). NBA, NBA G League and FIBA assistant coaches Lindsey Harding (Sacramento Kings), Steve Hetzel (Portland Trail Blazers), Sidney Lowe (Cleveland Cavaliers), Ron Nored (Pacers), Don Showalter (USA Basketball) and Mitch Thompson (Mexico City Capitanes) will also serve as BWB Americas coaches.

The NBA and FIBA will cover all expenses incurred by the participants of the camp, including travel costs (airfare), accommodations, ground transportation, meals and insurance for the duration of the camp, the V.I. Basketball Association said. Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions.

Nike, a BWB global partner since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with Nike apparel and footwear.