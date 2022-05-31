USVI Ends COVID Restrictions For U.S. Travelers Today

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan has issued an Executive Order removing the requirement for the U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal for all domestic travel to and from the United States, the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) said on Facebook.

The Executive Order takes effect on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 (today), according to VIPA.

The following exceptions apply:

1. Federal guidelines and restrictions continue to apply to all international travel, including travel from the British Virgin Islands.

2. For all commercial ferry and private water taxi vessels leaving or entering the territorial waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands which must comply with U.S. Coast Guard guidelines.

Read the full Executive Order at https://www.vi.gov/executive-orders/