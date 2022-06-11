Tropical Wave To Bring Showers; Risk Of Rip Currents For St. Croix

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave will bring a few rounds of showers to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today.

A high risk of rip currents continues across northern Puerto Rico, Culebra and St Croix, the National Weather Service said this morning.

In total, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, including one in the Caribbean, according to the latest advisory.

But for the Caribbean Sea, North Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next five days, according to the NWS.

Una onda tropical producirá aguaceros durante el día.

El riesgo alto de corrientes marinas continua a través del norte de Puerto Rico, Culebra y St. Croix.

No se esperan nuevos ciclones tropicales durante los próximos cinco días.