Frontier Airlines Adds Daily Nonstop Service From Tampa to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — Frontier Airlines, one of the fastest expanding airlines in the Caribbean, has added new daily nonstop service from Tampa, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The new service officially began June 23, representing yet another route for Frontier to Puerto Rico, which itself has been one of the region’s top performing tourism destinations. It adds 65,700 annual seats to the island, with an estimated $34 million economic impact.

“We are thrilled to expand our service from San Juan to now include Tampa, a highly popular destination in Florida among residents of Puerto Rico for both visiting friends and relatives and enjoying the area’s attractions,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “This route complements an expansive list of non-stop routes the airline offers to the island from the mainland U.S., benefiting the Puerto Rican diaspora in the area and allowing other Floridians the opportunity to explore everything Puerto Rico has to offer, from breathtaking beaches to authentic cultural experiences, and above all, the Puerto Rican way of enjoying life.

Frontier Airlines in San Juan, Puerto Rico

“This new connection will allow Tampa residents to fully immerse themselves in our style, rhythm, and unique way of living, showing them what it truly means to ‘Live Boricua.’ Without the need for a passport, currency exchange or new phone plan, and with new routes continuing to be added, traveling to Puerto Rico is easier than ever.,” Shurz continued.

Frontier now flies from 10 airports in the mainland United States to San Juan. The carrier also operates service between Orlando and Puerto Rico’s second-largest airport, Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, the gateway to the island’s west coast and popular destinations like Rincon.