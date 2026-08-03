WOMAN ARRESTED AT ESTATE WORK & REST AFTER THREATENING TO STAB LANDLADY AND STRIKING HER IN CHEST

WOMAN ARRESTED AT ESTATE WORK & REST AFTER THREATENING TO STAB LANDLADY AND STRIKING HER IN CHEST

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE WORK & REST, ST. CROIX — What began as a dispute over cleaning out a vacated apartment devolved into a physical altercation and explicit death threats on Sunday afternoon, leading to the arrest of a St. Croix woman.

According to a Superior Court probable cause fact sheet filed Monday morning, Virgin Islands Police Officers Tianna Browne and Careem Smith were dispatched to 10 CB Estate Work and Rest around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Resident Shantel Simmonds had called 911 requesting police assistance to remove an unauthorized individual from her property.

(Kalyla Mounsey / Facebook)

Dispute Over Vacated Apartment

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Ms. Simmonds, who explained that another woman, Jayda Jackson, had recently been residing in the apartment before leaving the island. Simmonds stated that while Jackson mentioned her daughter, Kalyla Mounsey of St. John island, would come by to clean out the residence, she was unaware that Mounsey had actually been staying overnight at the apartment with her boyfriend since August 1.

Simmonds told police she instructed Mounsey to leave after learning from another tenant that Mounsey was soliciting rides from people on the property. When Mounsey refused to vacate, Simmonds warned her that she would call 911.

Mounsey told responding officers that her mother had asked her to do a favor by cleaning the apartment. She claimed she had packed her belongings and was waiting outside for a ride from her boyfriend’s father when Simmonds began yelling at her to “get the f*** out.”

Violent Threats and Physical Assault in Front of Police

Tensions erupted when Mounsey learned that her mother had not informed the property owner about another acquaintance coming over to sell remaining household items.

According to police statements:

As officers attempted to ask Mounsey basic identifying information, she became visibly agitated, walked back into the apartment, gathered a few items, and loudly declared that she was going to stab Ms. Simmonds .

. Officer Browne immediately ordered Mounsey to calm down, warning her that no stabbing would take place in officers’ presence.

Mounsey reportedly replied that she “did not care,” walked outside, and continued shouting direct threats, stating she was going to kill Ms. Simmonds.

When Officer Browne extended her arm and pushed Mounsey back twice to separate the two women, Mounsey lunged forward. Officer Careem Smith witnessed Mounsey strike Ms. Simmonds in the chest with her hand.

Formal Charges & Court Status

Officers immediately took Mounsey into custody. She was booked and processed by VIPD Forensics Technician Christine Farrelly and charged with:

Simple Assault and Battery (Title 14 V.I.C. § 299(a) and (b)) Disturbance of the Peace by Threats (Title 14 V.I.C. § 622(1))

Unable to post her $500 bail, Mounsey was remanded to the John A. Bell Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Her official court file (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00184) was logged in USVI Superior Court at 7:55 a.m. today, August 3, 2026, ahead of her scheduled 9:00 a.m. Advice of Rights hearing. She is represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender.

According to her Facebook profile, Mounsey is from the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editor’s Note: