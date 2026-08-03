WHILE WAPA EXECS NETWORK IN GUYANA, STT & ALL OF ST. JOHN PREPARE FOR MASSIVE OVERNIGHT GRID SHUTDOWN

WHILE WAPA EXECS NETWORK IN GUYANA, STT & ALL OF ST. JOHN PREPARE FOR MASSIVE OVERNIGHT GRID SHUTDOWN

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — Fresh off sending a delegation to the CARILEC conference in Georgetown, Guyana to discuss the “future of Caribbean energy,” the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) dropped a late-night reality check on territory residents: huge swaths of St. Thomas and 100% of St. John will be plunged into darkness this Wednesday night.

According to a public announcement released by the utility, WAPA and contractor Haugland VI will execute a planned overnight shutdown starting Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00 p.m. and lasting until Thursday, August 6, at 6:00 a.m.

The authority claims the blackouts are a “necessary, critical phase” of the long-delayed, $17 million FEMA-funded Feeder 13 Bypass Project. To allow crews to safely work near high-voltage lines, WAPA is de-energizing Feeder 12—effectively pulling the plug on eastern St. Thomas, major commercial hubs like Tutu Park Mall and Yacht Haven Grande, and the entire island of St. John.

Treading Water or Total System Failure?

For residents enduring constant unannounced load-shedding, rolling brownouts, and skyrocketing utility rates, the official language of “advancing a stronger, more resilient system” reads less like progress and more like spin.

The reality on the ground points to an authority caught in a perpetual cycle of triage:

Treading Water on FEMA Dollars: While WAPA routinely touts multi-million-dollar federal grants, execution remains agonizingly slow. Infrastructure projects routinely drag on for years, leaving the grid stuck in a perpetual state of “under construction” while basic reliability metrics continue to slide.

While WAPA routinely touts multi-million-dollar federal grants, execution remains agonizingly slow. Infrastructure projects routinely drag on for years, leaving the grid stuck in a perpetual state of “under construction” while basic reliability metrics continue to slide. MacGyvering a Crumbling Grid: Years of deferred maintenance have left transformers, high-voltage lines, and substation components exposed to the territory’s relentless, corrosive salt spray. Rather than comprehensive modernization, the strategy often feels like patch jobs and Band-Aids—keeping rust held together with tape until the next emergency fix.

Years of deferred maintenance have left transformers, high-voltage lines, and substation components exposed to the territory’s relentless, corrosive salt spray. Rather than comprehensive modernization, the strategy often feels like patch jobs and Band-Aids—keeping rust held together with tape until the next emergency fix. The Guyana Optics Problem: The announcement comes right on the heels of WAPA leadership participating in high-level energy conferences in South America. For local business owners powering up diesel generators and families worrying about spoiled groceries or medical devices, watching utility bosses discuss “energy transition” abroad while basic power cannot be maintained at home is a bitter pill to swallow.

The Date & Time Confusion: What You Actually Need to Know

In typical public-notice fashion, WAPA’s announcement leaves plenty of room for late-night confusion. To ensure you aren’t caught in the dark unprepared:

THE REAL TIMELINE: Power will be cut Wednesday night, August 5, at 11:00 P.M. Power is scheduled (optimistically) to be restored Thursday morning, August 6, at 6:00 A.M.

Areas Under the August 5–6 Blackout:

ALL OF ST. JOHN (100% island-wide loss of power)

(100% island-wide loss of power) Eastern St. Thomas

Feeders Impacted: 9E, 8E, 7E, 9C, 7C, 10B, 9B, and 7B

9E, 8E, 7E, 9C, 7C, 10B, 9B, and 7B Commercial Hubs: Tutu Park Mall, Yacht Haven Grande, and surrounding business districts

How to Prepare Before 11:00 P.M. Wednesday

If you live or operate a business in the affected zones, do not count on WAPA’s 6:00 a.m. restoration time to run on schedule. Past history shows power restorations often hit snags as feeders are re-energized.